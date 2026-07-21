Kapil Sibal backs CJP protesters, condemns police response

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday raised questions over the police's account of the violence during the CJP protest in the national capital, alleging discrepancies in the official narrative and demanding an explanation for the presence of stones and a damaged van at the protest site.



Addressing reporters, Sibal said students protesting against the paper leak issue were unarmed and had gathered peacefully, making the police's version of events questionable.

"You all know how our children were treated yesterday. They are victims of paper leaks as well as lathis. In their hands, there was neither a stone nor a lathi, but a feeling and a hope," Sibal said.

"What the police did against that feeling and hope makes it seem as though the government has lost its mental balance. How can any government do this to its own children when they were protesting peacefully without any weapons? The government knows that when the police removed Wangchuk without informing anyone, even then the students did not do anything. And if they did not do anything then, what was the need to lathi-charge them?" he asked.



Questioning the police account of the incident, Sibal said the injured students themselves had raised doubts about the presence of stones at the protest site.

"The victimised students who were attacked were asking why you don't investigate where those stones came from, insinuating that the government itself brought stones in trucks," Sibal alleged.

Sibal also questioned the presence of a damaged vehicle at the protest venue.

"You must have also seen that a van was parked there which looked as if it had been attacked, with its windows shattered. Who brought that van? Then that van was removed, and police personnel gave statements claiming these children attacked us too and that several police personnel were injured," he said.