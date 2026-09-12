Vice-President traces Solomon Pappaiah legacy of taking Tamil oratory to new generations

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS): Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday condoled the death of Tamil scholar Solomon Pappaiah, hailing his contribution to language, literature, and culture.
In a message on social media platform X, the Vice-President said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Solomon Pappaiah, a towering Tamil scholar whose eloquence and wisdom enriched our literary and cultural heritage."
"With rare grace and profound learning, he brought the beauty of Tamil literature into the hearts of millions and elevated the timeless tradition of Pattimandram," Radhakrishnan said on social media platform on X.
"His scholarship, wit and oratory made Tamil's timeless wisdom accessible to generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, admirers and the Tamil fraternity," he added.
"Through the tradition of literary forums, he carried the richness of the Tamil language to countless homes and inspired generations. The lifelong dedication he rendered to the Tamil language, literature, and culture will be remembered forever," Radhakrishnan said.
Earlier, Vice-President Radhakrishnan visited the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. During one of his outings, he explored vibrant Daman Night Market on Friday.
He appreciated the development of these public spaces that are enhancing tourism, recreation and economic opportunities, while showcasing Daman's natural beauty and rich heritage, a statement said.
He also visited and interacted with students at Swami Vivekananda Vidya Mandir in Silvassa. He also visited Ramsetu Seafront, Moti Daman, and Namopath Seafront in Devka, the statement said.
The Vice-President's visit to Silvassa also included a tour of the NAMO Hospital and NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute, it added.
He visited the Anatomy Museum, Dissection Hall, Central Library and Lecture Theatre, taking an overview of the facilities and academic infrastructure of the institute.
"This was his maiden visit to the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The visit began on Friday and ended on Saturday," it said.
During his visit, the Vice-President attended a public function at A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Government College in Silvassa.
He will also visit important tourism and waterfront development sites, including Daman Night Market, Ramsetu Seafront and Namopath Seafront.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.