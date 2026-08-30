VP Radhakrishnan to inaugurate Panjab University's upgraded research facilities on Sep 4

Chandigarh: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will visit Panjab University (PU) on September 4 and inaugurate upgraded advanced instrumentation facilities at the Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility/Central Instrumentation Laboratory (SAIF/CIL).
The vice president will also address the students, faculty and staff, a PU statement said here on Friday.
It said that as chancellor of the university, the vice president will inaugurate the upgraded advanced instrumentation facilities at SAIF/CIL, strengthening Panjab University's analytical and research capabilities across life sciences, chemical sciences, physical sciences, engineering and related areas.
The upgraded facilities will provide researchers with access to sophisticated analytical infrastructure and support a wide range of academic, scientific and industry-oriented research.
The SAIF/CIL is among the country's most widely utilised analytical facilities, with one of the most extensive user bases among research institutions and industries in India, it said.
The facility analyses more than 30,000 samples annually and serves over 7,000 users every year. Recognised by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) for catering to the maximum number of research users across India, the SAIF/CIL provides analytical support not only to researchers at Panjab University, but also to institutions and industries from across the country.
The vice president will also inaugurate the PU Technology Innovation Forum (PU TIF), formerly BioNEST, which provides an integrated platform for pre-incubation, incubation and post-incubation.
More than 85 start-ups, innovators and incubatees have been supported through the platform, with several ventures progressing to advanced technology readiness levels and five products having been commercialised.
PU Vice Chancellor Professor Meenakshi Goyal on Friday chaired a meeting to review preparations for Radhakrishnan's visit to the university.
Punjab Governor and Administrator, Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria; Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh; Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann; Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini; and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari are also expected to attend the programme, the PU statement said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.