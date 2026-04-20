India boosts student access in Sri Lanka as VP visit unlocks key benefits

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 20 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan concluded his historic visit to Sri Lanka, which saw a deepening of people-to-people ties between the two countries, exchange of key MoUs and extension of the OIC cards to include the 5th and 6th generation of Indian origin Tamils.

In an official statement on his visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said that on Sunday, the Vice President called on the President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Disanayaka at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo. The two leaders reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives, including the progress of various development cooperation projects being undertaken by India in Sri Lanka.

"They were pleased to note the resumption of train services after restoration work on the Northern Railway Line, which had suffered extensive damage during Cyclone Ditwah in November-December 2025. The restoration work was carried out under USD 5 million grant from the Government of India. Vice President and the Sri Lankan President expressed their happiness at the completion of the construction of three more Bailey bridges, restoring the critical road connectivity post the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. These Bailey bridges, completed alongside the visit, were constructed by the Indian Army as part of India's USD 450 million assistance package for reconstruction and rehabilitation post Cyclone Ditwah. Vice President expressed happiness that Sri Lanka has decided to join the India-led International Big Cat Alliance", the statement said.

It added that the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Harini Amarasuriya, hosted a luncheon in honour of the Vice President. The two leaders discussed the deep civilisational bonds between India and Sri Lanka and the vibrant people-to-people connections that keep these bonds alive. Vice President and the Sri Lankan Prime Minister, who is also the Education Minister, noted with satisfaction the announcement regarding the enhancement of the scope of support under the Ceylon Estate Workers Education Trust (CEWET) Scholarship Scheme. The number of scholarships has been increased from 350 to 700, and the monthly stipend has been increased to LKR 2500 for A-Level students and LKR 7500 for those pursuing higher education, benefiting the children of estate workers.

Vice President also interacted with leaders of the Indian Origin Tamil and Sri Lankan Tamil political parties, besides meeting the Leader of Opposition, Sajith Premadasa in Colombo on 19 April.

The statement further added, "Vice President also addressed around 1000 members of the Indian Diaspora at a community reception at the New Kathiresan Hall in Colombo. At the event, the Vice President announced the extension of OCI Card eligibility to include 5th and 6th generation Indian Origin Tamils (IOTs) in Sri Lanka, from the existing condition of up to 4th generation."

The Vice President also announced simplification of the OCI process by providing recognition to certificates issued by the Government of Sri Lanka as proof of nativity. OCI Cards will now be issued based on these documents, including Certificates of Registration issued by the Sri Lankan Government, India-Sri Lanka passports, or the registration records maintained at the High Commission of India, Colombo and the Assistant High Commission of India, Kandy. This was a long-standing request of the Indian Diaspora in Sri Lanka and will benefit IOTs, especially estate workers.

The statement noted that the Vice President also virtually inaugurated and handed over the final set of 145 houses to its beneficiaries, marking the completion of Phase III of the Indian Housing Project, under which 4000 houses have been constructed for plantation estate workers. The Indian Housing Project, with an overall commitment of around INR 1835 crores (LKR 62.75 billion, approx.), is a flagship grant assistance project in Sri Lanka and is the largest overseas project undertaken by the Government of India. As a part of the initiative, 50,000 houses have already been completed, and work on another 10,000 houses is underway.

Vice President Radhakrishnan also paid his respects at the Kathiresan Temple and the Gangaramaya Temple, where the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha from Devnimori in Gujarat were on display in February 2026.

On Monday, he visited houses constructed under the Indian Housing Project at the Liddlesdale Estate at Ragala in the Nuwara Eliya district of Sri Lanka. There, he interacted with families of beneficiaries and visited the village in which 166 houses have been constructed under IHP Phase-III.

In Nuwara Eliya, the Vice President also visited the Seetha Amman Temple. This key location, associated with the Ramayana, is where Mata Sita is believed to have been held captive by Ravana in Ashok Vatika, the MEA said in the statement.

It further noted that in addition to the announcements on OCI Cards, completion of Phase-III of the Indian Housing Projects, resumption of train services on the restored Northern Railway Line, installation of 3 Bailey Bridges and expansion of CEWET Scholarship, Sri Lanka deciding to join the India-led International Big Cat Alliance,

As per the MEA, MoUs were also exchanged during the visit on the first set of six priority projects under the Multi-Sectoral Grant Assistance for Eastern Province and another MoU for the construction of a four-storey Medical Ward Complex at District General Hospital in Mullaitivu.

The statement underlined how Sri Lanka remains a key partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy and Vision MAHASAGAR. This historic first-ever bilateral visit of the Indian Vice President to Sri Lanka follows the recent high-level engagements between the two countries and will further reinforce the centuries-old people-to-people ties that bind India and Sri Lanka.