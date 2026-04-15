Vice President stresses harnessing AI for inclusive growth

New Delhi: The Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, participated as the Chief Guest at the 72nd Founders' Day celebrations of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) in New Delhi on Wednesday. On the occasion, he delivered the 5th Dr. Rajendra Prasad Annual Memorial Lecture on the theme "AI for Good Governance.



Paying rich tributes to Dr. Rajendra Prasad, he highlighted Dr. Prasad's steadfast adherence to moral conscience and convictions, recalling his visit to the Somnath Temple even in the face of resistance from prominent leaders of the time. The Vice President noted that Dr. Prasad continues to be remembered for his simplicity, integrity, and dedication to public duty, adding that his life underscores the principle that true governance is about service, not power. He described the lecture series as a befitting tribute to the Chairman of the Constituent Assembly and the first President of India.

Stating that the world is witnessing one of the most exciting phases in human history, the VP observed that we are living in the Age of AI, where machines can learn, and systems can think. He said that Artificial Intelligence is redefining governance, giving governments a new superpower, the ability to better understand, respond, and serve citizens than ever before. Emphasizing that governance is not merely about rules and systems, he said its true purpose lies in empowering people and ensuring that no one is left behind, and that AI has a crucial role to play in achieving this goal.



Describing AI as a key enabler in the journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the VP said it is making governance faster, smarter, and more transparent. He noted that AI is enabling precise and dignified delivery of services to the last person in the queue, strengthening the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas by ensuring targeted welfare delivery and reducing leakages. He added that AI will act as a bridge between policy and people, enabling data-driven decision-making, improving public service delivery, and fostering trust between citizens and institutions.