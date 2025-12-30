Pondicherry University conducts 30th convocation ceremony, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan addresses

Puducherry: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan addressed the 30th Convocation of Pondicherry University on Monday and exhorted graduating students to shoulder the responsibility of nation-building, describing them as the architects of Viksit Bharat 2047.



Congratulating the graduating students, the Vice President said that a convocation is not merely a celebration of academic success, but a solemn moment marking the transition to greater responsibility. According to a press release, VP Radhakrishnan reminded the graduates that their degrees carry with them a duty to apply knowledge for the progress of society and the nation.



Referring to Puducherry as a land of cultural richness and spiritual heritage, the Vice President recalled the lasting influence of great poets and visionaries such as Subramania Bharathi, Bharathidasan, and Sri Aurobindo. He noted that Sri Aurobindo's philosophy continues to guide higher education by integrating knowledge, spirituality, and action, while nurturing minds capable of contributing to national progress and global harmony.