Vice-Chancellor of NTRUHS announced dates for convocation

VIJAYAWADA: NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) Vice-Chancellor P Chandrasekhar has said the 29th and 30th convocations of the varsity for the years 2024 and 2025 will be held in Vijayawada on June 2.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, he said Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer will preside over the convocations, while Director of Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology Services at AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, Dr C Narasimhan will be the chief guest.

He said the university held the convocations for the years 2022 and 2023 last year, while the ceremonies for 2024 and 2025 are being conducted together this year. “The university plans to hold convocations regularly every year from next year onwards,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said meritorious UG, PG and PhD students from various disciplines will be presented medals. At the 29th convocation, the university will present 62 gold and 21 silver medals and 18 endowment prizes. Similarly, the 30th convocation will feature presentation of 61 gold and 18 silver medals and 19 endowment prizes.

He revealed that the university had initiated action against 21 students involved in examination malpractices Action has already been initiated against 15 students, including six MBBS, eight BDS and one Bachelor of Physiotherapy student, based on committee recommendations. Additionally, three postgraduate and three AYUSH students will be debarred for one year for indulging in malpractice during examinations.

Now, examinations are closely monitored through a Command Control Room established at the university. Due to tighter supervision, the failure percentage has increased from 9.06 in 2025 to 13.58 in 2026, while the pass percentage declined from 90.94 to 86.42, he explained.

The Vice-Chancellor said the university has decided to take action not only against students but also against college managements involved in irregularities. He also announced that the university would spend Rs 19 crore to promote research activities.

University Registrar Dr Sai Sudheer, Controller of Examinations CH Srikanth, Publications Director Dr Sudha, Joint Registrar (Academic) Krishnaveni and Joint Registrar (Administration) P Praveen Kumar were also present.