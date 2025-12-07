Vibrant Student Culture and Academic Engagement Enrich Life at IIM Calcutta

Beyond academics and entrepreneurial initiatives, life at IIM Calcutta is shaped by a wide spectrum of student-run cultural, academic, and competitive events that give the campus its distinctive identity.

The 7 Lakes Fest (7LF)—IIM Calcutta’s flagship cultural festival—is the largest annual event on campus. Organised entirely by student committees, the multi-day festival features performances, competitions, and large-scale logistics coordinated across diverse teams. Gaining selection into the organising group is highly competitive and regarded as a significant leadership responsibility.

Academic and entrepreneurial exposure forms another major aspect of student life. Events such as Mandi provide first-year students with hands-on experience in real-market sales scenarios, strengthening negotiation and marketing skills. Genesis, the institute’s entrepreneurship event, hosts workshops, panel discussions, and pitching sessions with invited speakers. The E-Cell Business Carnival further encourages idea generation and early-stage business problem-solving.