VFS Global may launch ‘Study in India’ initiative to attract international students

VFS Global may soon launch a product called ‘Study in India’ to attract international students to pursue higher education in the country, the company’s founder and CEO, Zubin Karkaria, has said.
The proposed initiative aims to encourage students who find it difficult to afford education abroad or obtain visas for their preferred destinations to consider India as an alternative. Karkaria said the country has significant potential to attract international students, particularly through its technical and engineering institutions.
“Many international students, for various reasons, are looking at India as a destination for their studies, given what is happening in the world today,” Karkaria said, adding that the company may launch the product soon.
He said he had been discussing the idea with the Union Education Minister over the past year. The initiative could support India’s efforts to attract students from different parts of the world and strengthen its position as a destination for higher education.
Karkaria also highlighted the wider benefits of international student mobility. He said students who study in India could encourage their parents and friends to visit the country, contributing to tourism and strengthening people-to-people connections.
The proposed product was discussed during a recent World Travel and Tourism Council discussion on India’s potential to become a global tourism leader. The session was hosted by journalist Richard Quest and featured Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, Karkaria, Indian Hotels Company CEO Puneet Chhatwal and TBO.com co-founder Gaurav Bhatnagar.
Karkaria said India needs to showcase the diversity of its states and the opportunities they offer to international visitors. He noted that the country’s appeal extends beyond established tourist circuits and that each state has a role in attracting visitors.
VFS Global’s international network, government partnerships and presence in key markets could help connect prospective students with information and support during their journey to India, including outreach, verification, visa-related processes and pre-departure assistance.
Shekhawat said the government was focusing on the three Ts — tourism, trade and technology — as areas for development. He also highlighted the contribution of tourism to employment, economic growth and regional development.
India already operates the government’s Study in India programme, launched in 2018 to promote the country as a destination for international students. The proposed VFS Global product would be a separate initiative, with details of its launch and services yet to be announced.