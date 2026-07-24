KPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment: Doctors allege recruitment scam in Karnataka

Bengaluru: A group of veterinary doctors has lodged a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha Police, alleging large-scale irregularities in the KPSC recruitment process for 400 veterinary officer posts in the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department and seeking a probe into the selection process.
The recruitment examination was conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) in January 2026, while the final selection list was published on July 17.
The complainants alleged that several candidates were approached by middlemen who demanded between Rs 70 lakh and Rs 80 lakh in exchange for securing appointments.
They claimed that they had audio clips of conversations which they have submitted to the police.
They further charged that some tests happened in resorts.
The complainants also questioned the marks secured by some of the selected candidates, claiming that the results had triggered serious doubts about the fairness of the recruitment process.
In their complaint, they further alleged that several candidates who secured high scores were relatives of persons holding influential positions in the KPSC.
Some complainants alleged that many successful candidates had failed in their degree examinations.
The complaint comes after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, on July 13, suspended KPSC Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar over allegations that he facilitated the illegal selection of his two daughters as industrial extension officers.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.