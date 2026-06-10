Tamil cinema icon Bharathiraja passes away after prolonged illness

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 10 (ANI): Veteran Tamil director Bharathiraja, whose films redefined storytelling in Tamil cinema, passed away in Chennai due to age-related ailments. He was 85.

The news of his demise left the film industry in mourning, with several actors and filmmakers paying tribute to the legendary director. Among them was actor, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar, who shared an emotional note remembering the filmmaker's contribution to Indian cinema.

The actress, on Wednesday, took to her X account to share she was "devastated" by the loss and described Bharathiraja's passing as a "gloomy cloud" over Tamil cinema. Remembering him as one of the industry's most respected filmmakers, she said his absence would be deeply felt by cinema lovers across generations.

"Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in tamil cinema," she wrote.