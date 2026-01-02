Veteran nuclear scientist Sreekumar G Pillai takes charge as IGCAR director

His appointment is expected to reinforce IGCAR’s mandate in advanced reactor systems and the back end of the nuclear fuel cycle.

A chemical engineer by training, with a BTech from the University of Calicut, Pillai joined BARC in 1990. He began his career at the plutonium plant at Trombay as a shift charge engineer, later moving through senior operational and engineering roles, including superintendent (operations).

Over the decades, he has built deep expertise across spent fuel reprocessing, radioactive waste management, project execution, safety assessments and regulatory compliance.