Veteran journalist, India's chronicler Mark Tully passes away in Delhi at 90

In a statement, the hospital said, "Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, confirms with deep sadness the passing of Mr William Mark Tully on January 25, 2026, at 2:35 pm. The cause of death was multi-organ failure following a stroke.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, loved ones, and all those affected by his passing." Satish Jacob, veteran journalist and a close friend of Tully, told PTI, “Mark passed away at Max Hospital Saket this afternoon.”

Born in Calcutta (now Kolkata) on October 24, 1935, Tully was the chief of bureau for the BBC, New Delhi, for 22 years. An acclaimed author, Tully was the presenter of the BBC Radio 4 programme ‘Something Understood'.