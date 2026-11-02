Veteran litterateur Ved Rahi passes away at 93

New Delhi: Eminent Dogri writer, thinker and filmmaker Ved Rahi passed away at the age of 93, leaving behind a rich literary and cultural legacy, with the Sahitya Akademi expressing grief over his demise and paying tribute to his invaluable contribution to Indian literature.



In a condolence message, the Sahitya Akademi described Ved Rahi as a distinguished figure in modern Dogri literature, whose contribution would be remembered for generations.

"Sahitya Akademi mourns the demise of eminent Dogri writer, thinker and filmmaker Ved Rahi Ji, a distinguished figure in modern Dogri literature.

Honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1983 for his story collection Aale and the Akademi’s Fellowship, his invaluable contribution to Indian literature will be remembered for generations. Sahitya Akademi extends its heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti," the Akademi said.