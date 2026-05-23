Iran says US truce talks are ‘very far, very close’ as mediators push for ceasefire

Tehran [Iran], May 23 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has given a measured and cautiously optimistic assessment of the ongoing indirect talks with the United States, speaking on behalf of Tehran's negotiating team.

The spokesman, recently appointed by a decree from Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to represent the negotiating team, said this week's discussions had helped narrow gaps, though important matters still required further attention from mediators, according to ISNA.

"The process of negotiations this week has been towards reducing differences, but there are still issues that need to be discussed through mediators, so we must wait and see where the situation will end in the next three or four days," he said.

Detailing the mechanics of the emerging diplomatic roadmap, Baghaei explained that the suggested 30- and 60-day timelines formed part of the draft memorandum of understanding and would only take effect once the framework was finalised. He noted Pakistan's role as mediator, with additional support from Qatar and other regional nations involved in the process.

The Iranian official stressed that the current focus remained on halting the conflict, describing it as the most pressing priority for all parties.

"The nuclear issue is not being discussed in detail at this stage. Our nuclear issue was the pretext for two aggressive wars against the Iranian people, so we responsibly and wisely decided at this stage to prioritise and focus on an issue that is urgent for all of us, which is ending the war," he added.

However, the path to a ceasefire remains heavily complicated by shifting diplomatic stances. Baghaei acknowledged the complex challenges facing the mediators due to inconsistent positions from the other side, according to ISNA.

"One side is constantly changing its views and is contradictory. This is the reason why the mediator is coming to Iran so often, because the work is important and complex," the spokesman said.

Despite these hurdles, he firmly rejected any talk of threats being conveyed through diplomatic channels, noting that the visits were strictly part of mediation duties between Iran and the US.

Turning to critical regional checkpoints, Baghaei firmly outlined Iran's stance alongside Oman as the coastal states responsible for the waterway.

"The Strait of Hormuz has nothing to do with the United States, but rather that we and Oman should be defined as coastal countries and a mechanism," he stated.

The spokesman described the current phase as the finalisation of a 14-clause "framework understanding" that would lay the groundwork for detailed negotiations in the coming 30 to 60 days, according to ISNA.

Touching on how close the sides were to an agreement, he offered a balanced perspective.

"I must say; very far, very close," Baghaei remarked, balancing recent positive momentum with the need for caution given past experiences.