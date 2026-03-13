Critical minerals deals near completion, says Sergio Gor

New Delhi: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday said that Washington and New Delhi are very close to finalising critical minerals agreements in a few months.



Speaking at India Today's enclave, Gor said, "I'm pleased to say that we are moving very close to finalising critical minerals agreements to help secure the supply chains needed for advanced manufacturing, energy systems and emerging technologies. Stay tuned, and in the next few months, we expect a big announcement."



He further emphasised that the Washington-New Delhi relationship can reach "historic heights" as he highlighted the recent breakthroughs, such as the US-India interim trade agreement, to elevate the partnership.

Sergio Gor said that in a few months, both countries will have delivered actual results, reflecting governments political willingness to translate opportunity into direct results.