Congress MP says VBSA Bill may bypass constitutional federal structure



Ramesh also criticised the absence of a dedicated grants council in the proposed regulatory framework, stating, "Absence of Grants Council: The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) expressly envisioned a Higher Education Council of India with four verticals. The current bill envisions only three Councils, with the exception of a council for grant-giving. Effectively, grant-giving powers will be returned from autonomous bodies (the UGC and AICTE) governed by academics to the Ministry that is run by politicians. This centralisation of power is a departure from current practice, a violation of the NEP, and a threat to the autonomy of our universities."

The Congress MP further alleged that the Bill could adversely affect the autonomy of Institutions of National Importance (INIs), including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

Referring to Clause 49 of the draft legislation, Ramesh said, "Impact on Institutions of National Importance: The VBSA includes the INIs-- Institutes of National Importance (IITs, IIMs, NITs, IIITs, and IISERs) --which have historically had autonomy. For instance, as per the IIT Act 1961, IITs are empowered to create their own academic programs and need no further approvals for the grant of the same. However, clause 49 of the draft Bill grants the Bill an overriding effect over all other laws currently in force. Although it says that the autonomy of INIs cannot be compromised, it is not clear on the details. Therefore, with this bill, IITs and other INIs may also be expected to fall under the Commission's regulatory powers. This has never been the case before and may compromise their academic and institutional autonomy."

Ramesh also claimed that the Bill dilutes the consultative mechanism currently available under the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act.

He argued, "Dilution of UGC's Consultative Requirements: Under the Existing UGC Act, there is mandate for UGC to perform all its functions of determination and maintenance of standards in universities, specify regulations, and even to conduct inspection in consultation with the Universities. The proposed Bill, in contrast, gives sole discretionary powers to the Councils to determine standards, conduct inspection, and exercise/perform other unlimited and unspecified powers and functions."

"The regulator is now statutorily siloed off from the institutions," he said.

Taking a swipe at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu, Ramesh alleged that the TDP had earlier been compelled to support the Centre on issues such as delimitation and questioned whether it would now oppose the education legislation if it believed it undermined states' rights.

"Chandrababu Naidu garu was opposed to the Delimitation Bills but was forced to support them. Now the picture is different. The TDP is no longer essential for the survival of Mr. Modi since it has been displaced in the 2nd position in the NDA by the three-year old, obscure, and fishy Nationalist Citizens Party of India. So, if he believes that the VBSA is not in the interests of states he must stand up boldly and be counted.," he said.

The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, seeks to overhaul India's higher education regulatory framework by replacing existing bodies with a new institutional structure. Introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 15, 2025, the legislation is currently under examination by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, which has been consulting domain experts, including representatives from IIT Bombay, SASTRA Deemed University, Shiv Nadar University and IITDM.

The proposed legislation has faced criticism from sections of the opposition and some academic circles, while the Centre has maintained that the Bill aims to streamline governance, improve standards and align higher education with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020.