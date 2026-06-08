Verification, re-evaluation window remained fully functional from June 2-7: CBSE

"CBSE has taken note of certain media reports and social media posts regarding the functioning of the Post-Result Services Portal. To clarify doubts of some of these students and parents, it is informed that the message 'Roll Number Not Found' is displayed when a candidate had not successfully applied during the first phase of the Post-Result Services process, namely the Answer Books Photocopy Application Window.

As clearly outlined earlier, only those candidates who had applied for their scanned answer books during the preceding stage (Answer Books Photocopy) were eligible to avail the subsequent stage of Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation of Answers," it said.

Reiterating its commitment to transparency, the Board said it remains focused on ensuring a student-centric and seamless post-result process.

"CBSE remains committed to ensuring a transparent, student-centric and seamless post-result process. The Board continues to address all genuine student concerns through its grievance redressal mechanisms, helpline support and other communication channels," it said.