Verification, re-evaluation window remained fully functional from June 2-7: CBSE

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday said that the application window for verification and re-evaluation remained fully functional throughout the notified period from June 2 to June 7, under the supervision and management of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs.
The CBSE stated that more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests related to over 3.8 lakh answer books during the application period, reflecting extensive utilisation of the post-result services by students.
In a post on X, it said: "The Application Window for Verification and Re-evaluation remained fully functional throughout the notified period from 2 June 2026 to 7 June 2026 under the supervision and management of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs.
During the above application period, more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests pertaining to over 3.8 lakh answer books, reflecting the extensive utilisation of the services by the candidates."
The board said that the system remained under continuous monitoring by dedicated cyber security teams throughout the operational period to safeguard it against malicious traffic and cyber threats.
"The system remained under continuous monitoring by dedicated cyber security teams throughout the operational period to prevent malicious traffic and cyber threats. Dedicated CBSE teams also provided proactive support to students submitting their applications, through its helpdesk and grievance redressal channels," it added.
The CBSE said it had taken note of certain media reports and social media posts regarding the functioning of the Post-Result Services Portal and sought to clarify concerns raised by some students and parents.
"CBSE has taken note of certain media reports and social media posts regarding the functioning of the Post-Result Services Portal. To clarify doubts of some of these students and parents, it is informed that the message 'Roll Number Not Found' is displayed when a candidate had not successfully applied during the first phase of the Post-Result Services process, namely the Answer Books Photocopy Application Window.
As clearly outlined earlier, only those candidates who had applied for their scanned answer books during the preceding stage (Answer Books Photocopy) were eligible to avail the subsequent stage of Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation of Answers," it said.
Reiterating its commitment to transparency, the Board said it remains focused on ensuring a student-centric and seamless post-result process.
"CBSE remains committed to ensuring a transparent, student-centric and seamless post-result process. The Board continues to address all genuine student concerns through its grievance redressal mechanisms, helpline support and other communication channels," it said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.