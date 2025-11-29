Economic turmoil dampens Black Friday shopping in Venezuela

Many public sector workers survive on roughly USD 160 per month, while the average private sector employee earned about USD 237, according to the independent Venezuelan Observatory of Finances.

On Friday, Marian García expected to see a crowd outside a shoe store at the mall in Caracas where she wanted to buy a pair of boots. But she found herself being the first in line.

The store's windows promised shoes for USD 20, an unbeatable deal for García, who had set her eyes on boots that regularly range from USD 60 to USD 80, or more than 10% of the monthly combined income with her partner.

“It's difficult to indulge in luxuries,” García, 26, said. “Due to the current economic situation, people are cutting back and only spending on the essentials, such as food.”

Yarbelis Revilla, who works three jobs and considers herself a master bargain hunter, also looked around the mall for deals on shoes. She checked out offers at different stores but in the end felt that many of this year's Black Friday discounts did not feel like a steal.

Amid the country's conditions, Revilla explained that looking for shoes may seem like “vanity,” but she works hard to meet her needs and does not dwell on the future.

“I am a Christian, and the Bible says, Do not worry. Do not make plans for the future because you won't really know what's coming,'” she said.