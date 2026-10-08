Vedic Mathematics in schools: What it is, where it came from and why it is back in focus | Explained

What scholars say

The historical connection between Tirtha's sutras and the Vedas remains a subject of scholarly debate. Mathematician K S Shukla of Lucknow University asked Tirtha to identify the sutras in a standard edition of the Atharvaveda. Tirtha maintained that they appeared in a different version of the text.

V S Agrawala, who edited Tirtha's book, also noted in his foreword that the Vedic origin could not be established from the available texts. He suggested that the connection could be understood through the broader idea that the Vedas contain knowledge.

Researchers including SG Dani and Kim Plofker have examined the mathematical material in the book in this context. They have pointed to the use of concepts such as decimal fractions and later mathematical developments as questions for the claim that the methods date to the Vedic period. Sanskrit scholars have also examined the language of the sutras and identified it as modern Sanskrit rather than Vedic Sanskrit.

This does not mean that mathematics was absent from ancient India. The Vedic period has its own documented mathematical tradition. The Sulba Sutras, generally dated to around 800-500 BCE, contain geometric rules used in the construction of fire altars, including the relationship now known as the Pythagorean theorem. These texts belong to a much earlier mathematical tradition and are distinct from the system presented in Tirtha's Vedic Mathematics.