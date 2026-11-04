Vedic mathematics, Chanakya Niti may enter Bengal's revamped higher education curriculum

Kolkata: Vedic mathematics and ancient Indian knowledge systems may be introduced in the curricula of colleges and universities in West Bengal, while Chanakya Niti may be incorporated into political science courses as part of an initiative aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, a member of a government-formed panel said on Wednesday.

Kalyani University Vice-Chancellor and panel member Kallol Pal told PTI that a common model and a set of guidelines were being developed for higher educational institutions in the state in accordance with NEP 2020.