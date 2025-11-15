Vedantu rolls out Ved, its new AI-powered academic companion for Indian students

Vedantu has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven learning platform, Ved, designed to offer personalised academic guidance to students across India. The platform aims to bridge the long-standing gap between scalable online education and one-on-one mentorship by using data from millions of past learning interactions.

Built on Vedantu’s internal content library and teaching framework, Ved analyses information such as class attendance, test performance and learning behaviour to provide structured, adaptive support. The company said the platform functions as a continuous learning companion that identifies knowledge gaps, tracks progress and recommends content aligned with a student’s academic goals.

Pulkit Jain, Co-founder of Vedantu, said the new system enhances teachers’ reach rather than replacing them. “Students are no longer learning in isolation; they are being guided with context, care, and clear next steps,” he stated.

Ved includes four primary features. LearnList curates personalised video lessons, notes and quizzes into a coherent learning sequence. InstaSolve allows 24/7 doubt resolution by letting students upload questions for step-by-step explanations while generating related learning material for reinforcement. ScoreBooster analyses test performance to offer insights into speed, accuracy, consistency and confidence. LectureLens transcribes both LIVE and recorded sessions, summarises key points and enables contextual questioning during playback.

According to Vedantu Co-founder and Academic Head Anand Prakash, the goal is to give every student daily clarity on where they stand and how to improve. The platform, he said, aims to nurture self-directed learning habits through timely, data-backed feedback.

Ved is accessible via the Vedantu app and website. LearnList, InstaSolve and LectureLens are available free of charge, while ScoreBooster is bundled with long-term courses and test-series programmes. The company stated that the launch marks a step toward making AI mentorship a routine part of academic support systems in India.