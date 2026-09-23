Vedantu introduces Tamil-first programme for JEE and NEET aspirants

Edtech company Vedantu has introduced Vidiyal XI, a Tamil-first programme for Class 11 students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The programme is intended for students who prefer learning competitive examination concepts in Tamil while pursuing their higher secondary education.

The programme covers subjects and topics relevant to JEE and NEET preparation. For JEE aspirants, the course includes topics from physics, chemistry and mathematics, while NEET preparation covers physics, chemistry and biology. The programme is structured around the Class 11 syllabus, which forms part of the academic content assessed in the entrance examinations.