Vedantu introduces Tamil-first programme for JEE and NEET aspirants

Edtech company Vedantu has introduced Vidiyal XI, a Tamil-first programme for Class 11 students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The programme is intended for students who prefer learning competitive examination concepts in Tamil while pursuing their higher secondary education.
The programme covers subjects and topics relevant to JEE and NEET preparation. For JEE aspirants, the course includes topics from physics, chemistry and mathematics, while NEET preparation covers physics, chemistry and biology. The programme is structured around the Class 11 syllabus, which forms part of the academic content assessed in the entrance examinations.
According to the company, Vidiyal XI includes live classes, doubt-solving sessions, assignments, quizzes and tests. Students will also have access to study materials and performance analysis based on their assessments. The programme includes more than 500 assignments and over 100 tests, including part-syllabus and full-length assessments.
The Tamil-first approach is intended to provide an additional learning option for students who are more comfortable studying complex concepts in Tamil. The programme does not replace the existing school curriculum and is positioned as a supplementary preparation option for students appearing for JEE and NEET.
The initiative comes amid continued demand for coaching and supplementary learning resources among students preparing for national-level entrance examinations. Language has also been a consideration in competitive examinations, with JEE and NEET offering question papers in multiple Indian languages.
Vidiyal XI is focused on students entering Class 11, allowing them to begin entrance-examination preparation alongside their regular studies. The programme also includes mechanisms for tracking student performance through periodic assessments and identifying areas that may require additional practice.
The company has stated that students demonstrating strong performance in JEE preparation may have the opportunity to progress to its Eklavya batch, which is focused on JEE Advanced preparation.