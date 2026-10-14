Vedanta says its girl-focused programmes reached over 10 lakh girls in FY26

Vedanta Group has reported that its girl-focused programmes benefited more than 10 lakh girls during the 2025-26 financial year, with initiatives spanning education, healthcare, sports, skill development and livelihood opportunities.
The announcement was made to mark the International Day of the Girl Child, observed annually on October 11. According to the company, the programmes operate across more than 13 Indian states, as well as its international operational locations in South Africa and Zambia.
The initiatives are designed to support girls at different stages of their lives, from early childhood and school education to adolescent health, sports participation and vocational training. The figures were reported by Vedanta as part of its social impact efforts for FY26.
Education and early childhood development
One of the group’s key initiatives is Nand Ghar, which supports early childhood development through modernised Anganwadi centres. The centres provide services for young children and their mothers, including early learning and nutrition-related support.
Vedanta said its Nand Ghar network supports more than five lakh children, including girls. The company also cited STEM laboratories, digital classrooms and educational interventions as part of its efforts to expand access to learning.
These programmes are intended to strengthen educational foundations and expose girls to science, technology and other learning opportunities. However, the company’s announcement does not provide a programme-wise breakdown of how many of the 10 lakh beneficiaries participated in each initiative.
Healthcare, nutrition and menstrual hygiene
Vedanta’s girl-focused initiatives also address adolescent health and well-being, including anaemia, menstrual hygiene and awareness of cervical cancer. The company has described these interventions as part of a broader approach that combines health education with access to services and community engagement.
Its programmes also include awareness sessions and community-level initiatives intended to encourage discussion of adolescent health and women’s rights. According to the company, its community programmes have reached more than two lakh people through discussions on adolescence, preventing child marriage and legal rights for women.
Sports and skills for livelihood opportunities
Sports is another component of the group’s initiatives. Vedanta has supported football, archery and athletics programmes aimed at giving girls access to structured training, coaching and competitive opportunities.
The company has highlighted the Sesa Football Academy’s senior women’s team from Goa, which qualified for the Indian Women’s League in 2026, and the Zinc Football Girls Academy in Udaipur.
Alongside sports, vocational training programmes are intended to equip girls and young women with skills that can support employment and livelihoods. The group’s stated approach combines education, health, confidence-building and skills development rather than focusing on a single intervention.