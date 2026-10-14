Vedanta says its girl-focused programmes reached over 10 lakh girls in FY26

Vedanta Group has reported that its girl-focused programmes benefited more than 10 lakh girls during the 2025-26 financial year, with initiatives spanning education, healthcare, sports, skill development and livelihood opportunities.

The announcement was made to mark the International Day of the Girl Child, observed annually on October 11. According to the company, the programmes operate across more than 13 Indian states, as well as its international operational locations in South Africa and Zambia.

The initiatives are designed to support girls at different stages of their lives, from early childhood and school education to adolescent health, sports participation and vocational training. The figures were reported by Vedanta as part of its social impact efforts for FY26.