VCs push AI-led learning overhaul at Pune conference

Calls for a major reset in higher education emerged at a national gathering in Pune, where more than 300 vice-chancellors urged universities to adopt artificial intelligence, broaden access and move away from outdated teaching models.

The three-day conference was organised by the Association of Indian Universities at Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, bringing together academic heads from institutions across the country to discuss the future of Indian campuses, The Times of India reports.

Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Maharashtra, said that universities should produce graduates who generate employment and ideas, rather than only compete for existing jobs. He said that innovation and research would be central to India’s next phase of development.

Vice-chancellors also argued that the traditional classroom model must give way to systems that prioritise analytical thinking, creativity, collaboration and practical problem-solving. They said that universities should prepare students for industries being reshaped by automation and digital technologies.

Another key issue was educational inclusion. Participants said that institutions must strengthen support for students from economically weaker sections, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, noting that wider participation would be necessary to meet national enrolment goals.

Delegates further discussed the concept of campuses that integrate AI into teaching, student support, administration and research. They said that when information is readily available, universities must focus on helping students apply knowledge effectively.

Chancellor of the Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth PD Patil said that universities must also shape responsible citizens by promoting ethics, social commitment and values alongside academic achievement.

The summit is also examining global partnerships, sustainability, entrepreneurship, healthcare equity and the use of traditional knowledge systems in contemporary education.