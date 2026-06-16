Vice-chancellor appointments in Tamil Nadu universities soon, says minister Viswanathan

Cuddalore: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan on Friday said that vacant Vice-Chancellor posts in universities across the State would soon be filled through a transparent process.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Annamalai University in Chidambaram, the Minister said it had been one month since he assumed charge as Higher Education Minister and that he had started inspection visits to universities and colleges across Tamil Nadu after receiving representations from teachers and staff members at the department headquarters in Chennai.

Viswanathan said discussions were held with faculty deans, heads of departments, professors, employees and pensioners during the inspection at Annamalai University. He said petitions highlighting various demands were submitted to him.

"A review meeting will be held in Chennai on June 14 with Higher Education Department officials to discuss the issues and demands raised during the inspection. Decisions will be taken at the earliest," he said.

The Minister said he would brief Chief Minister Joseph Vijay about the issues raised at Annamalai University after his return from Delhi and seek appropriate action.

"All issues cannot be resolved at once, but every issue will be addressed following due procedure," he said.

Viswanathan said the State government would take steps to resolve the problems faced by professors and staff members of Annamalai University. He added that irregularities related to bribery, corruption, transfers, recruitment and appointments would not be allowed in the Higher Education Department."

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, we have taken a pledge to make the Higher Education Department free from bribery and corruption," he said.

Referring to the NEET examination, the Minister said the re-examination scheduled on June 23 was being conducted due to alleged lapses and question paper leak issues at the Central government level.

"The State government is opposing such lapses," he said, adding that counselling dates for engineering admissions would be postponed after discussions with officials.On the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, Viswanathan said the matter would be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister and appointments would be made soon.

"A transparent procedure will be followed during the appointments and irregularities witnessed in the past will not be allowed. If any wrongdoing takes place, those responsible will certainly be punished," he said.

The Minister said that for the first time since 1967, they had assumed office as Ministers in 2026 and added that Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had instructed them to ensure corruption-free administration.

"All departments under the present government will function transparently and without corruption," he said.

Earlier, Viswanathan was received at the Annamalai University guest house by Vice-Chancellor Coordination Committee member S Arivudainambi, Registrar R Singaravelu and Joint Registrar P Jegatheeswaran. Representatives of teachers, staff members and pensioners' associations submitted petitions to the Minister.

The Minister also visited the Music College on the university campus and interacted with students.

During his visit to Annamalai University, Viswanathan revisited the Economics Department classroom where he had studied and recalled memories with former classmates before attending the review meeting.

Later, he visited Nandanar Government Higher Secondary School in Chidambaram, where he had completed his schooling.He was welcomed by Nandanar Educational Trust chairman KI Manirathinam, secretary V Thiruvasagam, treasurer C Jeyachandran, and other administrators.

The Minister garlanded the statue of Swami Sahajananda on the school premises and distributed cash prizes to students who secured high marks in the Class 10 and Class 12 public examinations at a function organised by the Nandanar Educational Trust.

During the event, Manirathinam submitted a petition seeking the establishment of a women's college in Chidambaram. The Minister said appropriate steps would be taken regarding the request.

Later, Viswanathan visited the Nandanar Mutt at Omakkulam and offered prayers at the Soundiranayaki Sametha Sivaloganathar Temple. He also paid floral tributes at the samadhi and statue of Swami Sahajananda.

Earlier in the day, members of the Nandanar Educational Trust welcomed the Minister near the Ambedkar statue on North Main Road in Chidambaram. Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi functionaries and local representatives participated in the reception.