VBSA Bill: Heralding an overhaul in higher education governance

Introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 15, the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, 2025 constitutes the most far-reaching legislative intervention in the sector since the establishment of the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 1956. Presented as a reform aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, the bill proposes a sweeping overhaul of regulatory, accreditation, and standard-setting mechanisms governing universities and colleges across the country.

Substantively, the VBSA Bill revives the long-contested Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) framework first proposed in 2018 and withdrawn following widespread opposition from academics, student organisations, and several state governments. While the revised moniker and official narrative emphasise trust-based governance, simplification, and institutional autonomy, the underlying architecture closely resembles earlier proposals aimed at centralising regulatory authority. The bill must therefore be read not in isolation, but as part of a long arc of policy reform in Indian higher education, marked by gradual centralisation, expanding managerial oversight, and declining public investment.

A brief history of public universities

In the decades following Independence, Indian higher education was shaped by a broadly shared developmental vision. The University Education Commission (1948–49) led by S Radhakrishnan articulated a concept of universities as autonomous public institutions devoted to liberal education, critical inquiry and research. This vision was institutionalised with the creation of the UGC in 1956, which combined regulatory authority with statutory responsibility for funding universities and supporting faculty development.

This consensus epitomised with the Kothari Commission (1964–66), which explicitly linked higher education to nation-building, social equity, and scientific advancement, and stressed sustained public investment. The National Policy on Education (NPE), 1968 broadly reflected this approach, reaffirming the role of the state as the primary guarantor of access and quality in higher education. The erosion of this model began gradually in the mid-1980s. The NPE 1986, revised in 1992, introduced the language of efficiency, select autonomy, and diversification, alongside the expansion of distance education and self-financing programmes. The establishment of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in 1994 marked a decisive shift towards performance metrics, documentation-based evaluation, and managerial oversight.

A more explicit ideological turn occurred at the turn of the millennium with the Birla–Ambani Report, formally titled A Policy Framework for Reforms in Education (2000), introduced under the Vajpayee-led NDA government. The report advocated treating education as an industry, encouraged large-scale private and corporate entry, and argued for a reduced role of the state in direct provision. It triggered widespread opposition from academics, students, and state governments, who viewed it as a blueprint for commercialisation and exclusion. Although never formally implemented and effectively shelved after the change of government in 2004, its policy logic proved durable.

That logic resurfaced through the National Knowledge Commission (2005–09), which promoted rapid expansion, interdisciplinarity, private participation, and foreign universities as solutions to capacity constraints. Under UPA-II, this momentum found legislative expression in the five higher education bills introduced by Human Resource Development Minister Kapil Sibal between 2009 and 2012. These included proposals for a single overarching regulator, mandatory accreditation, regulated entry of foreign universities, educational tribunals, and measures to curb unfair practices in private institutions. While framed as reformist and consumer-friendly, the package combined regulatory centralisation with limited market opening and faced strong resistance over autonomy, federalism and academic freedom. They ultimately lapsed, even as the Yash Pal Committee (2009) warned against excessive fragmentation, over-regulation, and the erosion of the idea of the university.