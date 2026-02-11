VB-G RAM G rollout in Tripura: 125-day rural work promise amid corruption crackdown



"The opposition is unable to understand the meaning of RAM, which stands for Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin). They also created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha. However, it was passed and made into an Act. The main aim is to rectify the defaults of MNREGA. This change was necessary. It will ensure a higher work guarantee, and funding for rural development can be done. Durable infrastructure creation will be undertaken under this Act. Accountability will also be ensured. We have seen how earlier workers were misled in the name of work," he said.

He also said that this will bring more transparency. "This Act reflects a significant shift in India's approach to rural employment and development. Digital tracking and minimising corruption are the reasons this Act was introduced. Earlier, the mandays were 100 days; now they will be 125 days," said Saha.

During the event, MP Biplab Kumar Deb, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy, ARDD and SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das, Panchayat Minister Kishor Barman, Secretary Abhishek Singh, Industry and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, MLAs, Sabhadhipatis, and others were present.