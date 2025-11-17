Vasai student’s death: Education Officer visits school, meets parents amid ongoing inquiry

A day after the death of a Class 6 student from Vasai sparked outrage, a detailed inquiry has been initiated by the school education department.

Even as a committee is being formed to probe the incident, the local education officer visited the school on Sunday and met the parents of the deceased girl.

The student, Anshika Gaud, was allegedly made to do 100 sit-ups as punishment for arriving late. She later developed health complications and died on Friday (November 14).