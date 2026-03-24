Varsities should have modern, scientific syllabus to address world's needs: VP Radhakrishnan
Mumbai: Universities should have a modern and scientific syllabus to address the needs of the world, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said.
Speaking at the Lok Bhavan here during the first convocation of Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University, he said the future belongs to those who combine hard skills with soft skills -- communication, teamwork, adaptability and emotional intelligence.
Adaptability is a must, he stressed.
The vice president said the nation's true strength lies in the capabilities of its people.
"We should take the right positive steps taken by anyone which is good for society at large," Radhakrishnan said, adding that universities should have a modern and scientific syllabus to address the needs of the world.
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