Vardhaman College of Engineering to host grand finale of Smart India Hackathon 2025 – software edition

Vardhaman College of Engineering (VCE), Shamshabad, has been selected as one of the 60 nodal centres across India—and one of only five in Telangana—to host the Grand Finale of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2025 – Software Edition, scheduled for 8–9 December 2025.

Being chosen as a nodal centre, a problem statement owner or a participating team is regarded as a matter of national prestige for institutions and students. Organised by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the event brings together young innovators from across the country.

The Smart India Hackathon is described as India’s largest open-innovation model, designed to address real-world challenges through student-driven technological solutions. It is considered one of the world’s largest hackathons, mobilising lakhs of students annually and touching almost every state. SIH directly connects students with government ministries, public sector units, district administrations and industries, offering a platform where solutions can be implemented by various departments.