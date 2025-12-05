Vardhaman College of Engineering to host grand finale of Smart India Hackathon 2025 – software edition

Vardhaman College of Engineering (VCE), Shamshabad, has been selected as one of the 60 nodal centres across India—and one of only five in Telangana—to host the Grand Finale of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2025 – Software Edition, scheduled for 8–9 December 2025.
Being chosen as a nodal centre, a problem statement owner or a participating team is regarded as a matter of national prestige for institutions and students. Organised by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the event brings together young innovators from across the country.
The Smart India Hackathon is described as India’s largest open-innovation model, designed to address real-world challenges through student-driven technological solutions. It is considered one of the world’s largest hackathons, mobilising lakhs of students annually and touching almost every state. SIH directly connects students with government ministries, public sector units, district administrations and industries, offering a platform where solutions can be implemented by various departments.
The hackathon presents students with real problem statements submitted by ministries such as Defence, Railways, Health, Agriculture, Education and state governments, including this year’s submissions from Jammu & Kashmir. Solutions from SIH often move into government use, receive funding, undergo incubation and are piloted in departments, offering immediate relevance.
The Vardhaman nodal centre will focus on problem statements sponsored by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, including its Higher Education Department and the Directorate of Colleges. A total of 151 student innovators from 11 states will compete at this centre.
Prof. JVR Ravindra, Principal and Nodal Centre Head, said, “Hosting the grand finale of SIH 2025 is a proud moment for our institution. This recognition reflects Vardhaman’s strong commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and real-world problem-solving among students. We are honoured to support the Ministry of Education’s vision and provide young innovators with a platform to build impactful and scalable solutions for national development.”
Prof. Krishna Chaithanya Janapati, Nodal Centre SPOC, added, “Smart India Hackathon continues to inspire students to think boldly, work collaboratively, and innovate meaningfully. With participation from 11 states and problem statements from the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, we anticipate high-quality prototypes and transformative ideas emerging from this year’s hackathon.”
With the participation of students, government departments, academic institutions and industry partners, the SIH 2025 Grand Finale at Vardhaman College of Engineering is set to be a major milestone in strengthening India’s innovation and startup ecosystem.