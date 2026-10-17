Varanasi: IIT to host AI for Healthcare and Assistive Technologies conclave on October 17



A key highlight of the conclave will be a panel discussion on Empowering Citizens through AI: Health, Inclusion and Well-being. The discussion will explore opportunities and challenges in deploying AI in healthcare, improving access to essential health services, and promoting inclusive technologies to enhance the quality of life of persons with disabilities and other underserved communities.

The initiative seeks to encourage researchers, innovators, students and aspiring entrepreneurs to develop practical, scalable and impactful solutions in healthcare and assistive technology. It will also provide a platform for dialogue on strengthening collaboration among research institutions, government agencies, industry and startups to advance AI-driven healthcare innovation.