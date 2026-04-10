Global Wildlife University launched by Vantara

Jamnagar: Vantara, the global wildlife conservation organisation founded by Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani, has announced the launch of Vantara University in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Friday.



It is the world's first integrated global university dedicated to wildlife conservation and veterinary sciences. Vantara University is rooted in animal welfare, scientific advancement, and the future of wildlife conservation.



The institution aims to develop future leaders in veterinary medicine, conservation, and wildlife care. Its curriculum will utilise India's enduring knowledge traditions to shape a purpose-led and future-facing model of education.