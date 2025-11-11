'Vande Mataram to become daily classroom tradition at DU'

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has called for introducing the collective singing of Vande Mataram across all classrooms in Delhi University.

He said the practice could inspire a strong sense of unity and help shape a more confident and developed India.

Speaking at Ramjas College during an event marking 150 years of the iconic national song, Pradhan urged that the collective recitation of Vande Mataram be made a regular practice across the university.

He said such a tradition could evolve into a “mass movement” that strengthens national spirit among the youth.