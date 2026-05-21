‘Vande Mataram’ made compulsory in all Bengal madrasahs: Minister

“I am directed to order that, in supersession of all previous orders and practices, singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ during assembly prayers prior to the commencement of classes is hereby made mandatory in all Madrasahs (Govt. Model Madrasahs (English Medium) / Recognised Govt. Aided Madrasahs / Approved MSKs / Approved SSKs / Recognised Unaided Madrasahs) under the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department across the state of West Bengal with immediate effect. This order is issued with the approval of the competent authority,” read the order issued by the Director of Madrasah Education, West Bengal.