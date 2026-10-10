Vance warns of tariffs over US job losses

Washington: US Vice President JD Vance has warned that companies shifting American jobs overseas or replacing US workers with legal immigrants could face steep tariffs, outlining the Trump administration's approach to protecting domestic employment and encouraging manufacturing investment.

Addressing a Republican midterm election rally in Lima, Ohio, Vance said the administration would reward companies that manufacture goods in the United States and employ American citizens, while penalising businesses that move production and jobs abroad.

"If you're making things in America and you're employing American citizens to do it, great. We're gonna give you a big fat tax cut and we're gonna reward you for building and expanding production," Vance said.