Vance, Rubio welcome Sergio Gor as US envoy to India

Washington: US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly congratulated Sergio Gor as he formally assumed charge as the United States’ ambassador to India, underscoring early signals of continuity and momentum in the bilateral relationship under President Donald Trump.

“Congrats, Mr. Ambassador. You’ll do a great job!” Vance wrote on X, responding to Gor’s message marking his first day at the US Embassy in New Delhi.

Rubio echoed the sentiment in a separate post, saying simply: “You will do a great job!”