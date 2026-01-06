Value-based education key to national unity and progress: Governor Gehlot

Highlighting the vision of a developed India, Mr. Gehlot emphasised the pivotal role of youth in nation-building. He noted that rapid global changes driven by advances in science and technology, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and climate change demand not just skills, but wisdom and ethical responsibility. In such a context, he said, the responsibility of young people becomes even more critical, according to a report of The Hindu.

The Governor observed that Karnataka has consistently been at the forefront of knowledge, innovation, and good governance, and currently leads the country in areas such as information technology, biotechnology, space science, entrepreneurship, and higher education. Describing youth as the driving force of a confident and determined India, he said their knowledge, dedication, and sense of duty would be central to achieving the goal of a ‘Developed India’.