Value-based education key to national unity and progress: Governor Gehlot

Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, on January 5 underlined the need for an education system that integrates modern knowledge with strong values to preserve national unity, social harmony, and cultural integrity. Addressing the 106th annual convocation of the University of Mysore, he said India’s cultural heritage has historically stood for universal brotherhood, peace, equality, and harmony.
The Governor said an education framework rooted in values, alongside contemporary learning, would help safeguard religion and culture, strengthen national integrity, promote social cohesion, and offer constructive guidance to the world. He added that the National Education Policy (NEP) marks a significant step towards achieving these objectives.
Highlighting the vision of a developed India, Mr. Gehlot emphasised the pivotal role of youth in nation-building. He noted that rapid global changes driven by advances in science and technology, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and climate change demand not just skills, but wisdom and ethical responsibility. In such a context, he said, the responsibility of young people becomes even more critical, according to a report of The Hindu.
The Governor observed that Karnataka has consistently been at the forefront of knowledge, innovation, and good governance, and currently leads the country in areas such as information technology, biotechnology, space science, entrepreneurship, and higher education. Describing youth as the driving force of a confident and determined India, he said their knowledge, dedication, and sense of duty would be central to achieving the goal of a ‘Developed India’.
Reminding students of their fundamental rights and duties, Mr. Gehlot urged them to protect national unity and integrity, cultivate a scientific temper, and safeguard public property, stressing that these responsibilities are both moral and constitutional obligations of educated citizens.
Praising the University of Mysore as one of India’s oldest and most respected institutions, the Governor said it has consistently blended education with service, research, social responsibility, and national commitment. He recalled the contributions of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Sir M. Visvesvaraya, Kuvempu, and D.V. Gundappa in shaping India’s intellectual presence on the global stage.
Calling the 106th convocation a meaningful confluence of knowledge, tradition, and modernity, Mr. Gehlot encouraged students not to be disheartened by failure, describing it as an essential part of learning. He urged graduates to continue learning and ensure that knowledge reaches the last person in society. He congratulated all degree recipients and gold medallists and called upon them to uphold the dignity of the University of Mysore, Karnataka, and the nation.
Minister M.C. Sudhakar, former ISRO chairman Dr. S. Somanath, Vice-Chancellor N.K. Loknath, and other dignitaries were present at the event.