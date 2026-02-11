Jaishankar praises BRICS as influential multilateral forum at 20

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacted with BRICS 2026 Sherpas and Country Representatives as the group marked its 20th anniversary.



Jaishankar stated that the BRICS is a valuable forum for international cooperation.



In a post on X, EAM said, "A pleasure interacting with BRICS 2026 Sherpas and Country Representatives. As BRICS completes 20 years, it stands as a valuable forum for international cooperation, consultation and coordination, taking forward its people-centric agenda. Value the suggestions and perspectives brought in by different delegations to advance BRICS 2026 priorities of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability."