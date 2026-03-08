Valluvar municipal school offers two gram silver coins to boost class 1 admission

Coimbatore: To boost student enrollment this academic year, the administration of Valluvar Municipal Primary School near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore has decided to offer a two-gram silver coin to students who join class 1 at the school in the 2026-2027 academic year.This admission campaign is being held in the local areas.

The school has placed flex banners at public places for advertisement, and advertisements have also been made on autos. School headmistress M Baby Esther told TNIE that the School Education Department has allowed class 1 admissions to begin at the school for the 2026-2027 academic year from this March, and she said that, ahead of this, they discussed ways to increase student strength.

"Usually, we give small gifts to students who join class 1 at the school every year, and the last gifts were toys given to the children. This time, school teachers and the head of the School Management Committee (SMC) decided to give a two-gram silver coin to students who will join Class 1 at the school in the 2026-2027 academic year. As per this decision, we bought 50 silver coins by contributing among the teachers, SMC heads and members. The aim is to increase student strength here,-" she said.

She said that at present, five students have joined class 1, and the coins will be given to the parents by arranging a function on the school reopening day in June. A teacher at the school told TNIE that around 70 students enrolled here this academic year after an admission campaign explained the school's infrastructure, government schemes, benefits, and He recalled that after their campaign, around 30 parents who had initially decided to send their children to matriculation schools admitted them here instead.

He said they are now conducting an admission campaign through advertisements at public places and autos, and teachers and SMC heads have started door-to-door campaigns in their areas.Parent S Fazil Ahamed told TNIE that this school's infrastructure, teaching methods, and other activities are also good and in particular, the school received the state government's Pudhumai Palli award. He said that even though some schools are nearby his area, he admitted his son to this school, which is located 3 km from his residence. Talking about the coin, he said it is a good initiative to boost student admissions and that it would help school development.