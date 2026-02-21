Vale CEO flags enormous growth potential in India, seeks local partnerships in strategic minerals sector

New Delhi : Vale CEO Gustavo Pimenta has identified India as one of the most promising global markets for iron ore and strategic minerals, underscoring the company's intent to deepen partnerships in the country. He was speaking at the Brazil-India Business Forum in New Delhi on Saturday.

Highlighting mining's central role in modern life, Pimenta said the sector will gain even greater relevance amid the global energy transition and rapid digitalisation. Citing industry estimates, he noted that mineral supply will need to expand five to six times the current installed capacity to meet future demand, presenting a significant challenge and opportunity for mining companies, as cited by Brasil 247