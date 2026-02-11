‘Vaidya Mitras’ to continue under new health scheme in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Medical and Health Department has clarified that the services of Vaidya Mitras and other staff working under the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust will continue without interruption, even as the state transitions to the new Universal Health Scheme.

Officials emphasised that salaries and allowances will remain unchanged, in the current payment structure.

Following Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s directive to implement the Universal Health initiative, the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) invited tenders on December 8 last year.