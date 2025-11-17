Vaibhav Suryavanshi gives it back to Pakistan pacer, follows up with a boundary

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again showed why he is considered one of India’s most fearless young talents.

The Samastipur-born left-hander, representing India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in Doha on Sunday, displayed both grit and confidence during a feisty exchange with Pakistan A pacer Ubaid Shah.

Coming off a blistering 144 off 42 balls against UAE, Suryavanshi began the high-voltage clash by striking a boundary off the very first delivery.

Tensions simmered early as he and Shah exchanged constant on-field chatter.

Each time Suryavanshi missed a shot, the Pakistan pacer responded with stares, attempting to unsettle the youngster.