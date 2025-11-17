Vaibhav Suryavanshi gives it back to Pakistan pacer, follows up with a boundary

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again showed why he is considered one of India’s most fearless young talents.
The Samastipur-born left-hander, representing India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in Doha on Sunday, displayed both grit and confidence during a feisty exchange with Pakistan A pacer Ubaid Shah.
Coming off a blistering 144 off 42 balls against UAE, Suryavanshi began the high-voltage clash by striking a boundary off the very first delivery.
Tensions simmered early as he and Shah exchanged constant on-field chatter.
Each time Suryavanshi missed a shot, the Pakistan pacer responded with stares, attempting to unsettle the youngster.
But in the third over, the India A opener responded in style. After failing to connect an inside-out shot, he walked down and told the bowler, “Ball daal na, ball daal” — a moment caught clearly on the stump mic. On the very next ball, he backed up his words by driving Shah for four, before turning to opening partner Priyansh Arya in celebration.
Shah was left without a reply as Suryavanshi had the final word in the mini face-off.
However, his knock of 45 couldn’t prevent India’s collapse. From 79/1, India A folded for 136, losing seven wickets for just 45 runs. His dismissal to Sufiyan Muqeem proved pivotal as Pakistan comfortably chased down the target.
Maaz Sadaqat’s unbeaten 79 off 47 balls guided Pakistan A to an eight-wicket victory with 40 deliveries to spare.
India A will next take on Oman on Tuesday, November 18, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.