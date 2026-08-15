Vadodara library cooperative preserves a century-old reading culture

The cooperative movement was inspired by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad's Library Department, established in 1910. Library pioneer Motibhai Amin later developed a cooperative model that enabled libraries to work together, share resources and expand access to knowledge.

Over the years, the organisation has published more than 725 books and promoted reading through the distribution of books at concessional rates, along with initiatives supporting lifelong learning.

For readers and families, these libraries continue to serve as accessible spaces for learning and personal development.

"Reading has expanded my children's thought process and greatly enriched their vocabulary. It is wonderful to see how books help them develop and express themselves better," said Dr Biraj Desai, a resident of Vadodara.

Teachers also underline the role of libraries in encouraging children to spend less time on mobile phones and more time reading.

"Children are constantly occupied with mobile phones today. If they spend some time reading books here, it can help them learn, think better and grow as individuals," said Ishita Pathak, a school teacher.

The reading culture is also being nurtured among younger generations. Class 2 student Shreenika Gandevikar said she visits the library almost every day during her free time and enjoys discovering new books.

"There are so many books here, and I really enjoy coming to the library. Reading helps me learn new things, and I like spending my free time here," she said.

The cooperative has also received increased government support for village libraries. According to its president, Thakorbhai Patel, the grant provided to village libraries has increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000.

"The increase in the grant is helping institutions like ours continue their work and improve services," Patel said.

With its century-old legacy and continued community participation, Vadodara's library cooperative remains an example of how collective efforts can preserve reading habits and make knowledge accessible across generations, even in the digital age.

(ANI)