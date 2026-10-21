Vadodara Central Jail launches education support programme for children of inmates

Vadodara Central Jail has partnered with the Rise India Initiative to provide educational support to children of inmates, aiming to prevent school dropouts and ensure that a parent's imprisonment does not disrupt their schooling.

The programme has identified 82 children for support, including assistance with school fees, uniforms, books, additional coaching and counselling.

The initiative was developed after jail authorities became concerned about the social stigma faced by children whose parents are incarcerated. According to the report, the case of a child who attempted suicide after being ridiculed over a parent's imprisonment prompted discussions on how the jail could help protect other children from similar experiences.

Jail superintendent Usha Rada worked with the Rise India Initiative to develop the programme.

The support is intended to help children remain in school and continue their education despite the financial and social difficulties their families may face. Access to learning materials, coaching and counselling is also expected to help them keep up with their studies.

Children of incarcerated parents can face disruptions to schooling when a family's income changes or a parent is no longer available to provide care. They may also encounter stigma from peers because of a parent's imprisonment.

The initiative seeks to address some of these barriers by extending educational support beyond the prison walls to inmates' families.

The programme builds on the broader principle that children should not lose access to education because of a parent's circumstances. Its impact will depend on continued support for the identified children and monitoring of their school attendance and academic progress.