Vadnagar archaeological museum becomes first in India to win Red Dot's Best of the Best award

Mehsana, Nov 16 (IANS): Gujarat’s Anant Anadi Vadnagar Archaeological Experiential Museum has won the prestigious 'Red Dot: Best of the Best Award 2026' in Berlin, Germany, making it the first and only museum in India to receive the distinction, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced on Monday.
Patel said the international recognition placed Vadnagar’s archaeological heritage on the global design map. In a post on social media platform X, he said the museum brought alive the history of a town with more than 2,500 years of uninterrupted human habitation through over 5,000 excavated artefacts and an excavation site that allows visitors to explore different layers of history.
"Delighted that Gujarat’s Anant Anadi Vadnagar, the Archaeological Experiential Museum, has won the prestigious Red Dot: Best of the Best Award 2026 in Berlin," the Chief Minister said.
He described Vadnagar as a "living testament" to India's civilisational continuity and said the recognition reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' (development alongside heritage preservation).
Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also highlighted the achievement on X, saying Vadnagar had made history by receiving the international honour.
He said the award had brought Gujarat's heritage to the global design map. "From the timeless legacy of our civilisation to global design excellence, Vadnagar is making history!" Sanghavi said.
The museum, located in Vadnagar in Mehsana district, was inaugurated on January 16, 2025, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Developed jointly by the Union Ministry of Culture and the Gujarat government, the project was built at a cost of around Rs 298 crore and covers an area of approximately 12,500 square metres.
According to the Ministry of Culture, the museum houses nine thematic galleries showcasing Vadnagar's evolution through archaeological discoveries, including pottery, coins, ornaments, weapons, tools, sculptures and other objects.
It also displays organic remains, including food grains, DNA samples and skeletal remains, offering insights into the lives and practices of its ancient inhabitants.
One of the museum's distinguishing features is its integration with an actual archaeological excavation site.
A 4,000-square-metre excavation area, where remains are visible at depths of 16 to 18 metres, is connected to the museum through an experiential walkway, allowing visitors to observe archaeological findings in their original setting.
The Red Dot Award's official project description highlights the museum's exhibition design, which uses seven layers of rammed earth to represent different historical periods.
It describes the museum's presentation of archaeology as an immersive and participatory journey, with more than 6,000 artefacts serving as narrative elements across 2,500 years of history.
The award-winning project was designed by Design Factory India for the state government's Directorate of Archaeology and Museums.
The Red Dot: Best of the Best is a distinction within the international Red Dot design awards, recognising outstanding design work.
The 2026 award ceremony for Brands and Communication Design was held at Berlin's Konzerthaus on November 6, bringing together designers and agencies from 38 countries.
Vadnagar is also the second museum in Gujarat to receive Red Dot recognition, following the Smritivan Earthquake Museum and Memorial in Bhuj, which received a Red Dot distinction in 2023.
The Vadnagar museum is part of a broader effort to document and present the town's archaeological significance, with its excavations revealing evidence of ancient urban life, trade, religious traditions and settlement patterns.
The recognition adds an international design honour to the museum's role in presenting the archaeological history of one of Gujarat's oldest continuously inhabited towns.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.