V-P Radhakrishnan urges engineering graduates to convert university research into practical public utility

Chennai, Aug 16 (IANS): Vice-President (V-P) C.P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday called upon graduating B. Tech students to use their knowledge, skills and innovation for nation-building, guided by the principle of 'Nation First – Rashtra Pratham'.
He said that the greatest strength of Bharat is its people, particularly its youth, and told the young graduates, "Do not merely prepare yourself for the future; prepare yourself to shape the future."
Addressing the 22nd Convocation of S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) at Kattankulathur in Chengalpattu near Chennai, the Vice-President added that research becomes truly appreciable when it produces the right results, creates a meaningful impact on society and translates into practical benefits for people.
Recalling India's response to the pandemic, Vice-President Radhakrishnan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India provided vaccines to more than 100 countries.
He said that India did not seek to commercialise the humanitarian assistance.
Recalling a conversation with the Speaker of Kenya recently, who had expressed gratitude for India's vaccine assistance, Vice-President Radhakrishnan said many Western countries had not provided similar support to poorer nations.
He added that India's efforts helped safeguard humanity and reiterated that India stands for peace, development and the welfare of humanity.
The Vice-President said a convocation is much more than the award of degrees.
"It celebrates years of perseverance, discipline and learning while marking the beginning of a lifelong journey of responsibility and service."
Vice-President Radhakrishnan appreciated the Institute for creating an academic ecosystem that promotes interdisciplinary learning, creativity, entrepreneurship and critical thinking.
He noted the Institute's growing focus on Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technologies, semiconductor research, robotics, biotechnology and sustainable development, saying these fields would shape future economies and societies.
The Vice-President appreciated the Institute's emphasis on translating research into practical solutions that improve lives, strengthen industry and contribute to sustainable development.
He highlighted the expansion of higher education in the country since 2014.
He said that 16 IIITs, eight Central Universities, eight IIMs, seven IITs, two IISERs, one NIT and 12 AIIMS have been established during this period.
Bharat today has more than 1,425 universities, 54,000 colleges and 16,850 standalone institutions, he added.
He highlighted the substantial increase in women's enrolment in higher education, from 1.57 crore in 2014-15 to 2.24 crore in 2023-24, an increase of 42.2 per cent.
He said the increasing number of women receiving degrees and medals at convocation ceremonies was a welcome development.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.