V-P Radhakrishnan to attend Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura University convocations on March 6-8

Kohima/Agartala: Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan will embark on a three-day visit to three Northeastern states from Friday and will be the chief guest at the convocations of three central universities in Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura, officials said on Thursday.

During his maiden visit to Nagaland, the Vice-President will arrive at Lumami in Zunheboto district on Friday and address the eighth convocation of Nagaland University as the chief guest.

According to officials, Vice-President Radhakrishnan will address the 20th convocation of Mizoram University on March 7.