V-P Radhakrishnan calls upon youth to innovate from roots and lead India to 'Viksit Bharat'

Nagpur: Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan said on Saturday that the goal of "Viksit Bharat by 2047" cannot be achieved through borrowed ideas and that India must innovate from its roots, think in its native languages and scripts, and move forward with confidence in its civilisational identity.

He was speaking at the 29th National Session of the Indian Youth Parliament.

The session is based on the theme "Indian Languages & Developed India–2047".