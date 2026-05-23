Vice President CP Radhakrishnan releases book on PN Panicker, calls for revival of reading culture

New Delhi (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Friday released the book 'The Library Man of India: The Story of PN Panicker', authored by PP Sathyan, at Uprashtrapati Bhavan, Vice President's Secretariat said in an official statement released.
Addressing the gathering, the Vice President paid rich tributes to PN Panicker and described him as a visionary who transformed the destiny of millions through the silent power of books and knowledge.
Congratulating the author, PP Sathyan, the Vice President said the publication stands as a testament to the extraordinary vision and enduring legacy of Panicker.
The Vice President noted that Panicker, despite leading a simple life, carried an extraordinary dream that every individual, irrespective of caste, class, poverty, or geography, should have access to knowledge.
Recalling Panicker's humble beginnings in Kuttanad, Kerala, he observed that Panicker understood early in life that illiteracy was not merely the inability to read, but a barrier to dignity, opportunity, and human progress.
Referring to the role played by Panicker in initiating Kerala's library and literacy movement, the Vice President said that what began as a modest reading room called Sanatana Dharma Library eventually transformed the social and intellectual landscape of Kerala.
He added that Panicker travelled tirelessly across villages and remote tribal settlements, inspiring ordinary people and volunteers through the simple yet powerful message "Read and Grow".
Describing Panicker as the Father of Kerala's Cultural Renaissance, the Vice President said he believed that knowledge should never remain the privilege of a few, but must serve humanity universally and become a force for social awakening.
Speaking on the evolution of libraries, the Vice President highlighted Bharat's glorious tradition of centres of learning such as Nalanda and Takshashila, which attracted scholars from around the world. He noted that while libraries have entered the digital age through e-books, digital archives, and online resources, a serious concern remains regarding the gradual decline of reading habits among the youth.
Expressing concern over excessive dependence on mobile phones, social media, and short-form entertainment, the Vice President said that deep reading, reflection, and thoughtful learning are slowly disappearing. He cautioned that while technology has brought convenience, it has also reduced patience, concentration, and meaningful engagement with literature and knowledge, it said.
The Vice President remarked that a society which stops reading gradually loses its ability to think critically, imagine creatively, and understand deeply. He emphasised that books such as 'The Library Man of India' can play a transformative role in reviving the culture of reading and reflection among younger generations.
Appreciating the work of the PN Panicker Foundation under the leadership of N Balagopal, the Vice President said the Foundation is carrying forward Panicker's legacy through remarkable efforts to promote reading and learning.
The Vice President also highlighted several initiatives of the Government aimed at strengthening India's knowledge ecosystem. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision shared during Mann Ki Baat, he said libraries should evolve into dynamic hubs of creativity. He also appreciated the Government's "One Nation, One Subscription" initiative aimed at expanding access to international scholarly research and journals for students and researchers across the country.
He further praised the Gyan Bharatam Mission for its efforts in preserving, digitising, and disseminating India's priceless manuscript heritage through technology and innovation.
Concluding his address, the Vice President said the greatness of Panicker lay not merely in building libraries, but in building hope, awareness, and confidence among ordinary citizens.
"A library can change a child's future. A book can transform a life. And one determined individual can transform an entire society," he said.
The Vice President called upon society to renew its commitment towards reading, learning, and spreading knowledge, and urged parents, teachers, and institutions to encourage children to cultivate the habit of reading.
Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Tourism, Suresh Gopi; former Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, PJ Kurien; Vice Chairman of PN Panicker Foundation, N Balagopal; and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.